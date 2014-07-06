Big day for comic enthusiasts

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Packard Music Hall played host Sunday to the All-Americon comic, toy and art show.

Now in its fifth year, the daylong show offers enthusiasts the chance to mingle and browse through thousands of comic books memorabilia.

The show was promoted by All-American Cards and Comics in Warren and Boardman.

For owner Greg Bartholomew, a big part of the event is the variety it offers.

“We have got people that are collecting old comic books worth hundreds, thousands of dollars,” Bartholomew said. “We have got kids that will come in with $5 and pick out some toys that are a buck a piece.”

Among Sunday’s biggest draw was Jim Steranko who worked on Raiders of the Lost Ark and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.