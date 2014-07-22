New Goodyear airship to be called Wingfoot One

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Ohio-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. says a 76-year-old Akron woman will get a special ride its new airship because she submitted the name chosen for the aircraft, Wingfoot One.

Charlotte White stood outside watching the blimp circle overhead Monday as she learned of her prize. In a Goodyear statement, she says she’s thrilled.

Of roughly 15,000 contest submissions, 10 names were chosen for a public vote. Goodyear has used the “Wingfoot” symbol for a century, and the latest airship was assembled at the Wingfoot Lake hangar.

The high-tech, helium-filled craft has a semi-rigid internal structure different from earlier models that raises questions about whether it’s truly a blimp, though Goodyear still refers to it as such. Its silver balloon-like body has Goodyear’s yellow logo on a blue background.

