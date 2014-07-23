Former Fitch football standout sentenced to jail

By Published: Updated:


AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –  A former Austintown Fitch High School football standout was sentenced to 10 days in the Mahoning County Jail.

Will Mahone appeared in Austintown Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges. A number of witnesses testified in court on Mahone’s behalf.

Once he is released from jail, he will be on supervised probation for one year.

Mahone, 20, was arrested in June after reports of a neighborhood disturbance. Police said he became combative and officers had to use a stun gun to calm him down.

