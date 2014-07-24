Kendrick Perry to play in Australia

By Published: Updated:

Former YSU basketball standout Kendrick Perry is heading to the professional ranks, but not the NBA.

The All Horizon League First-Teamer is heading overseas to the play for the Sydney Kings in Australia. Perry recently was on the Summer League roster of the Orlando Magic. However, he played sparingly, appearing in just one of the team’s five games, scoring a total of eight points.

While at YSU, Perry was named All Horizon League First Team in three straight years. Last season, he led the league in overall scoring with 20.9 points per game.

Perry will report to Sydney for training camp early next month.

 

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s