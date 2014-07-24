Kendrick Perry to play in Australia

Former YSU basketball standout Kendrick Perry is heading to the professional ranks, but not the NBA.

The All Horizon League First-Teamer is heading overseas to the play for the Sydney Kings in Australia. Perry recently was on the Summer League roster of the Orlando Magic. However, he played sparingly, appearing in just one of the team’s five games, scoring a total of eight points.

While at YSU, Perry was named All Horizon League First Team in three straight years. Last season, he led the league in overall scoring with 20.9 points per game.

Perry will report to Sydney for training camp early next month.