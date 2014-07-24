Saloon opens inside library

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Touch the Moon Candy Saloon held its grand opening Thursday at the East Library in Youngstown.

The snack counter sells snacks such as hot dogs, coffee, cookies and candy to library patrons.

Touch the Moon is operated by Golden String Incorporated – a non-profit group that provides services and employment to adults with disabilities.

Two people work at the counter and all proceeds benefit adults with disabilities.

The library opens at 10 a.m. daily and is closed on Fridays and Sundays.