Ron Howard sells house in NYC suburbs for $27.5M

By Published:

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) – Now that they’re empty-nesters, Ron Howard and his wife have sold their nest straddling the New York and Connecticut state line for $27.5 million.

Howard and his wife, Cheryl, bought the Conyers Farm estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, and Armonk, New York, in 1991 and spent years constructing the house and outbuildings.

The main house outside of New York City is more than 17,000 square feet and has six bedrooms, a swimming pool and a home theater.

There’s a 2,500-square-foot guest house, a “sports barn” with a tennis court and actual barns for horses.

The Wall Street Journal reports the sale closed Thursday. The buyer has not been identified.

The Howards have said they were selling because they travel frequently and their four children are grown.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s