Mayor says Pittsburgh concert atmosphere safer

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says efforts to curtail problems at weekend concerts resulted in a “cleaner and safer atmosphere” at Saturday night’s Jason Aldean concert at PNC Park.

The city limited tailgating to five hours before the show and passed out recycling bags, among other steps.

The effort came after there were heaps of trash and scores of emergency calls at last month’s Luke Bryan concert at Heinz Field. Similar problems were reported after a Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field last year.

Peduto issued a statement Sunday thanking concert-goers along with the Pirates, private parking lot owners, police, medics and rescue crews for their efforts.

The city said ambulances took 32 people to area hospitals, mostly for intoxication, a slight drop from the number transported after the Bryan concert.

