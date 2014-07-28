Mayor says Pittsburgh concert atmosphere safer

By Published:

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says efforts to curtail problems at weekend concerts resulted in a “cleaner and safer atmosphere” at Saturday night’s Jason Aldean concert at PNC Park.

The city limited tailgating to five hours before the show and passed out recycling bags, among other steps.

The effort came after there were heaps of trash and scores of emergency calls at last month’s Luke Bryan concert at Heinz Field. Similar problems were reported after  a Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field last year.

Peduto issued a statement Sunday thanking concert-goers along with the Pirates, private parking lot owners, police, medics and rescue crews for their efforts.

The city said ambulances took 32 people to area hospitals, mostly for intoxication, a slight drop from the number transported after the Bryan concert.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s