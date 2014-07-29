Housing police: Naked woman slashes 3 in melee

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) – Allegheny County Housing Authority police were trying to identify a naked woman who allegedly slashed or stabbed three other women in an apparent lovers’ quarrel at a public housing complex.

Police did not immediately release the names of any of the other women involved in the incident Monday about 4:30 p.m. at the Hays Manor apartments in McKees Rocks.

Chief Mike Vogel says one woman accompanied by one friend and another woman accompanied by two others clashed before the naked woman became involved.

Police planned to charge the five women who met to fight, as well as the naked woman – though none of the other women would identify her.

Two women were treated at hospitals for stab or slash wounds, while a third was treated by paramedics at the scene.

