Four indicted in Warren homicide

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted four men Wednesday in connection with a April homicide in Warren, and two of them appeared in court Thursday for the charges.

The grand jury indicted Beau Palmer, James Stein, Michael Settle and Tyler Meardith Wednesday in the April 7 shooting death of James Levels, 64.

Palmer and Stein appeared in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Thursday for their preliminary hearings. Palmer will have a final pre-trial hearing Sept. 18 and Stein will have his Aug. 14. Settle has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Aug. 4, while Meardith’s pre-trial is set for Aug. 6.

Stein and Palmer are each facing a charge of complicity to murder, among others, while Meardith is facing complicity to aggravated murder. Settle is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated burglary.

Bond for Palmer and Stein has been set at $1 million, while bond for the other two is $2 million.

The night of April 7, police arrived at a house in the 900 block of South Street S.E. to find James Levels, 64, dead. Emergency workers had to take Lisa Prater, in her 40s, to Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Both Levels and Prater had suffered gunshot wounds.

The homicide was Warren’s first of 2014.