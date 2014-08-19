New Castle police arrest suspect in St. Vitus purse snatching

Related Coverage New Castle PD: Man took purse at church festival

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police have arrested a man accused of snatching a woman’s purse at the St. Vitus Festival.

Police arrested Samuel Milone, of New Castle. He is charged with theft, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The purse snatching occurred Tuesday, August 5 at the festival on S. Mercer St. in New Castle.

Surveillance video captured an image of the suspect as he was walking down a staircase. Facebook postings and media reports circulated the images of the man.

The woman was not harmed in the theft.