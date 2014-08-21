Route 5 detour slows business in Braceville

By Published: Updated:


BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A major artery in Trumbull County will be shut down for at least the next 10 days thanks to storms and heavy rain that rolled through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Ohio Department of Transportation officials said the water from the storms washed out a 4-foot section under three of the four lanes on state Route 5 near state Route 534. The closure and a detour is causing headaches for motorists and a drop in sales for businesses in that area.

For 32 years, Slugmasters has done business on Route 5. But since a culvert collapse on Wednesday shut down the road, business has sunk.

“There is nobody here today. We have had two customers all day and being an anniversary, we should be very busy,” Slugmasters owner Nancy Hagmaier said.

Down the road at the truck stop, the Kountry Cupboard Restaurant is also slow for lunch hour.

“They can’t get to the turnpike down here. Good thing is I have a lot of local customers. Some come in for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but you can definitely feel the effect,” Kountry Cupboard owner Carmen DeDonato said.

It has been very busy on Route 534 near the Rattlesnake Hill Sporting Goods store, but not in a good way.

“It is a bad intersection. Bad corners to begin with and now they are trying to run semis through here, so we are getting a lot of yard damage and things like that,” Rattlesnake Hill owner Todd Garland said.

There are big signs saying the road is closed, but everywhere else there seems to be mass confusion. One after another, drivers were asking our news crew for directions on how to get around.

Truck driver Oliver Ott said it took him a while to figure it out.

“I come up on the signs where the road was collapsed and it was not clearly marked to get to Warren,” Ott said.

Our station alerted ODOT to the driver’s concerns. A spokesperson said they are working with the turnpike to alert truck drivers about the Route 5 closure. They also are making sure there is enough detour signs posted.

