Crew reconstructs shooting inside Ohio Wal-Mart

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) – Ohio investigators have reconstructed the killing of a man who was shot by police while holding an air rifle inside a Wal-Mart store.

The Ohio attorney general’s office confirms that state investigators returned to the Beavercreek store Wednesday to gather additional information about the shooting of 22-year-old John Crawford III. The Dayton Daily News reports that gunshots could be heard from inside as investigators worked from about 2 a.m. until 5 a.m. inside the closed store.

Crawford was killed by police Aug. 5. A 911 caller told police that Crawford was waving a weapon inside the store.

A special prosecutor will convene a grand jury on Sept. 22 to hear evidence in the case and determine if charges are warranted. Crawford’s relative say the shooting wasn’t justified.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

