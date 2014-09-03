Crew reconstructs shooting inside Ohio Wal-Mart

By Published: Updated:

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) – Ohio investigators have reconstructed the killing of a man who was shot by police while holding an air rifle inside a Wal-Mart store.

The Ohio attorney general’s office confirms that state investigators returned to the Beavercreek store Wednesday to gather additional information about the shooting of 22-year-old John Crawford III. The Dayton Daily News reports that gunshots could be heard from inside as investigators worked from about 2 a.m. until 5 a.m. inside the closed store.

Crawford was killed by police Aug. 5. A 911 caller told police that Crawford was waving a weapon inside the store.

A special prosecutor will convene a grand jury on Sept. 22 to hear evidence in the case and determine if charges are warranted. Crawford’s relative say the shooting wasn’t justified.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Crew reconstructs shooting inside Ohio Wal-Mart

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s