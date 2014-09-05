Clinton: 2016 decision likely by early next year

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Hillary Rodham Clinton said Friday she will likely make a decision on whether to run for president around the beginning of 2015.

The former U.S. Secretary of State, senator and first lady said her background gives her a “unique vantage point” to bring to the White House should she run in 2016, but she wants to be sure she has a clear vision of what she wants to achieve, as well as how to lead both sides of the political aisle toward those ends.

“I am going to be making a decision around probably after the first of the year,” she said.

Clinton spoke at an event in Mexico City honoring thousands of scholarship students supported by the Telmex Foundation, one of several charitable organizations under the umbrella of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

Her appearance coincided with a Mexico trip by a potential 2016 GOP rival: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who arrived earlier in the week. He was touring the southern-central city of Puebla on Friday, and the two were not expected to cross paths.

Asked about her intentions, Clinton would only speak “hypothetically” about a possible presidential bid.

“That’s a very serious undertaking,” she said. “So obviously I’m thinking about it, but I have not made a decision yet.”

