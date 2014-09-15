Expert: State report cards do not tell whole story

YOUNGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The state report cards released last week say Youngstown City Schools are failing.

That ranking comes after three years of oversight by an academic distress commission. Over those three years, the school district’s performance index has gone down.

But one parent says that does not tell an accurate story.

“His teachers, and the teachers I have known, have been some of the most dedicated, hardworking teachers,” Angela Pettit said, whose son attends 3rd grade.

Pettitt said her son’s curriculum is on par with what students are learning in the suburbs.

“There is no way these teachers or the district is failing these students. I think it is a broad generalization. Certainly I think there are kids that are failing and that needs to be addressed,” Pettit said.

Not all experts agree with the state’s assessment either.

“No urban school, no rural school in poverty in Ohio does well on any of this stuff because the system is geared to measure the poverty, not the effectiveness of the schools,” academic researcher and retired Youngstown State University professor Dr. Randy Hoover said. “What they’re measuring is the poverty, the lack of wealth, the disadvantagement, and that makes it appear the school is not doing well.”

Hoover said Youngstown is the most impoverished district in the state and that means its results on the state tests are skewed.

“The more disadvantaged the kid is, the less likely they will have the vocabulary, the understanding or the experience that allows them to do well on the test,” Hoover said. “Youngstown schools are doing a far better job than we are being led to believe by the political pundits and certainly by the report cards.”

He said states need to focus less on standardized tests and more on how well students can retain and apply what they learn.

On Friday, the State Department of Education said Youngstown schools and the community must work together to help students succeed.

