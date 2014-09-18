Warren police looking for robbery suspect

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are looking for a man who they say held up an Elm Road convenience store Wednesday night.

Just before 11 p.m., a man wearing a mask and carrying a handgun walked into the Pit Stop on Elm Road and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect left on foot and ran behind the store. He was last seen on Atlantic Street. Police searched the neighborhood in that area but were unable to find him.

Three employees were inside the store at the time of the robbery. None of them were injured.

Investigators are reviewing the store’s surveillance video.

