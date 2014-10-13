Turkey season begins in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The start of the new hunting season in Ohio begins Monday.

Hunters in Ohio can head into the woods and get their shot at taking a gobbler of their own.

Fall turkey season is a seven-week-season, which runs until November 30th.

Hunters have to wait 30 minutes before sunrise each day during the season before they can take their first shot and must be finished with their day by sunset.

Only one turkey of each sex may be harvested during the entire fall season and a valid hunting license and fall turkey hunting permit are required.

Shotguns with shot, longbows and crossbows are all allowed to be used on the turkey. For additional rules and regulations, click here.

If a hunter manages to get a turkey, the bird must be checked by 11:30 p.m. on the day it was harvested and all hunters must also tag their own turkey with cardboard, plastic or paper, and then report their harvest using the automated game-check system.

Antlerless deer muzzleloader season just ended this past weekend, but there are still many opportunities to score a deer before the 2014 season end. Deer archery season started about two weeks ago, but you still have more than three months before the season ends on February 1.

Youth deer gun season lasts only the weekend of November 22, but the regular deer gun season, which is usually the biggest attraction, is set for the week of December 1.

To start off 2015, hunters have four days, January 2 through 5, for regular deer muzzleloader.

