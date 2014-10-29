Woman slams into side of Youngstown police cruiser

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer suffered minor injuries after an accident Wednesday.

The accident happened just before noon at the intersection of Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard.

Officers at the scene said a female driver went through the red light and slammed into the side of the cruiser.

Police said the woman attempted to leave the scene but was quickly stopped by other officers.

The woman was not critically injured but was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The officer was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

