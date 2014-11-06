Bengals’ player’s daughter, fighting cancer, to see him play

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) – Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still has extra motivation for Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Still’s young daughter, who is battling cancer, will be there cheering him on in person for the first time.

Still picked up his daughter, 4-year-old Leah, at the airport Wednesday.

She’s being treated for a rare cancer at a Philadelphia hospital.

Leah’s story has captivated the nation and raised money for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

The Bengals are donating proceeds from the sale of Devon’s jersey to a children’s hospital.