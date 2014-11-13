County readies for winter weather



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said all of the county trucks have been winterized, the plows are on and the salt supply is full. But that’s not all they’ll be using to treat the roads.

“What we are doing to stretch our supply is we are going to add a slag mixture and a liquid called Beet Heat, which is made with beet molasses,” Ginnetti said.

Each ton of mixture will consist of two parts slag, one part salt and five gallons of the Beet Heat. And while they wait for the weather to change, crews are laying block for a new, temporary storage facility.

“We will be able to stockpile more. If prices end up coming down, we can buy more quantity and store more than we were able to in the past,” Ginnetti said.

The facility will be 48 feet long by 32 feet wide with a canopy roof. Ginnetti said any surplus material will be protected from the elements and prevent it from dissolving.