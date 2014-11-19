Charter One donates to Second Harvest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, Charter One’s annual Carving Out Hunger program presented a $10,000 grant to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

The donation will help Second Harvest buy 1,500 chickens. Those chickens then will be distributed to food pantries, shelters and hot meal programs to provide more than 8,000 meals for Valley families.

“To have a parent be able to go to a child and tell them ‘we do have dinner tonight’ as opposed to trying to break the news to them that there is no food in the house, has to be a great asset,” Second Harvest Food Bank Executive Director Michael Iberis said.

Statewide, the Charter One Foundation is making a total of $100,000 in donations to food banks.