Graco recalls over 4.7 million strollers

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKBN) – Graco has voluntarily recalled 11 stroller models sold between August 1, 2000 and November 19, 2014.

The strollers are equipped with an external sliding fold-lock hinge that could, in rare circumstances, have the potential to pinch a child’s finger, posing a laceration or amputation hazard.

Nearly 85 percent of the affected strollers were sold more than seven years ago. Nearly 4.7 million strollers were sold in the United States at Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other retail stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from August 2000 through November 2014 for about $40-70 for the stroller and about $140-$170 for the Travel System.

Graco has received 11 reports of finger injuries including six reports of fingertip amputation, four reports of partial-fingertip amputation and one finger laceration.

The company will offer a repair kit, including hinge covers and an instruction manual, to caregivers at no cost.

For a complete list of recalled models, click here.