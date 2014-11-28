Arrest made in Warren murder

By Published: Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a Warren man.

According to the Tribune Chronicle, Marcus Alan Honsaker, 26, was arrested Thursday at a home on Reo Court N.W. for the stabbing death of 71-year-old Donald Giovannone. He was charged with aggravated murder and theft and is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

Giovannone’s body was found Nov. 20 by a friend inside his Atlantic Street home. His 2002 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was also reported missing.

The friend went to check Giovannone after he hadn’t heard from him for several days.

The Trumbull County Coroner said Giovannone was stabbed several times.

Honsaker is due in court for his initial appearance next week.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s