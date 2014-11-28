Arrest made in Warren murder

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a Warren man.

According to the Tribune Chronicle, Marcus Alan Honsaker, 26, was arrested Thursday at a home on Reo Court N.W. for the stabbing death of 71-year-old Donald Giovannone. He was charged with aggravated murder and theft and is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

Giovannone’s body was found Nov. 20 by a friend inside his Atlantic Street home. His 2002 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was also reported missing.

The friend went to check Giovannone after he hadn’t heard from him for several days.

The Trumbull County Coroner said Giovannone was stabbed several times.

Honsaker is due in court for his initial appearance next week.