Coitsville attempted robbery suspect arrested



LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Coitsville police released pictures of a robbery suspect and less than 12 hours later he was in police custody.

Chad Weinschenk, 37, of New Castle, appeared in court less than 24 hours after police say he tried to rob the Tic Toc Food Mart in Coitsville.

Police Chief Mike Morris said social media helped in the investigation. After Weinschenk saw his picture on the department’s Facebook page, he told his father what he did and the two went to the Coitsville Police Department.

“As soon as I saw him walk in I immediately recognized him as our suspect,” Morris said.

The photos came from surveillance video where the suspect is seen wearing a bright colored sweatshirt. The clerk at the store told police that Weinschenk waited for everyone to leave the store, put his hand in his jacket and simulated a weapon and then demanded money from the register.

The clerk hit the panic alarm and Weinschenk walked out.

Weinschenk told police his accomplice, who was driving the getaway car, told him to go in the store and rob it. Police are still looking for that suspect.

Weinschenk is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 19.