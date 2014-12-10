Couple battles robbers in Warren



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman and her husband, who suffers from Parkinson disease, were attacked inside their home in a quiet northwest neighborhood.

Donna and Reginald Dennison have lived on Beechcrest Street for the last 15 years and said they have never had a problem until Tuesday afternoon.

The couple had just returned home and Donna was in the kitchen making coffee and getting her husband’s Parkinson’s medication when two men walked in the house.

“They just walked in and didn’t say nothing. One had a gun,” Donna said. “I’ve never been afraid, but I am afraid now. I don’t even want to be here anymore.”

The man with the gun grabbed Donna’s purse, which was sitting on the kitchen table. She pleaded with him not to take it because it contained her car keys, house keys and $80.

At one point the man with the gun pointed it at Reginald’s chest. Despite his Parkinson’s Reginald put up a fight.

“I started pushing him and she ran over there and the kids pushed her down, and I kept pushing him and they ran out the door,” Reginald said. “I chased them down the driveway, and they got in a car and took off.”

Warren Police believe there could be a third man involved and are looking for the getaway car.

“We know it is a gray or silver Chevy product, older model,” said Warren Police Lieutenant Jeff Cole.

Anyone with information can call Warren police at (330)-394-2521.