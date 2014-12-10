Resource officer assigned to Youngstown VA Clinic



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The assignment of a Disabled American Veterans (DAV) resource officer to the VA Clinic in Youngstown was marked Wednesday with a town hall meeting at the DAV office in Austintown.

DAV Chapter 2 in Mahoning County and Chapter 11 in Trumbull County hosted the event.

Veterans, caregivers, and survivors were given the opportunity to meet Resource Officer Dave Webber and voice their opinions and comment on the VA to Ohio’s U.S. Congressional Delegation, which will be spending the last week of February on Capitol Hill.

As it turns out, many veterans in our area seem to have more questions than answers, especially when it comes to their benefits for serving our country.

James Russell of Cornersburg is 84 years old and served in the marines from 1948 to 1952. On cold days Russell says he feels pain caused during his time in the Korean War.

“Thirty below zero and we didn’t have the proper clothing. My toes are frost bitten pretty bad and the tips of my fingers,” Russell said.

Russell was one of about 30 veterans who attended the meeting.

DAV Chapter 2 Commander and Vietnam veteran Leo Connelly said the event was meant to be an open discussion to provide answers.

“Let’s talk about the benefits. Let’s talk about new things that are happening with the VA. Let’s talk about the legislation when we go to Washington and about the leadership,” Connelly said. “We want to be graded. We want to know how we are doing.”

Webber said he is the person veterans need to get in contact with for filing a new claim or getting an existing claim upgraded.

“There is a lot of information to process. I don’t know all the answers, but I know where to find the answers,” Webber said.

Veterans can meet with Webber on Thursday and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Youngstown VA Outpatient Clinic, 2031 Belmont Ave, Youngstown.