Windham hit by trash dumpers

WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators say the same company that dumped a load of trash in Champion did the same thing in Windham a day later.

According to a Windham police report, a dump truck from Ohio REO Property Services in Hudson was seen Nov. 29 by a witness dumping garbage on Snow Road in Windham.

Police seized mail found in the garbage and placed it into evidence. They later discovered that the mail contained in the garbage was from the same house as the garbage that was dumped Nov. 28 on Shaffer Road in Champion.

Police contacted REO Property Services owner Ray Sohrabi who said his employees dumped the garbage at both sites without his permission. Sohrabi said he instructed the employees to take the garbage to a landfill in Pennsylvania.

Windham officials said the village spent about $1,100 to clean up the garbage that included garbage cans, furniture, books and mirrors.

Littering charges have been filed.