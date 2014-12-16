Salvation Army kicks off toy distribution



AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday was a big day for the Salvation Army in Mahoning County as the agency kicked off its annual toy distribution.

“It is great because honestly, I don’t have much for my kids and it helps them out a lot,” Kelly Patrick of Youngstown said.

Patrick was “shopping” for two of her children at the Salvation Army’s toy distribution warehouse in Austintown.

“The term shopping is a very loosely used term because they are not paying for anything. This is a service to them,” Valerie Kahn of the Salvation Army said. “I think families in the county really appreciate this service because it kind of alleviates some of that financial burden and it gives them an opportunity to provide even for some families. Most of our families, this may be the only Christmas they have.”

“It is wonderful, a blessing honestly. I could not ask for anything better,” Patrick said.

This year, about 3,000 kids were pre-registered to receive items at the giveaway.

“It is a time of year where the bills, the regular payments, the regular things in life that happen that cause us to use our funds for other things, the demands are still there,” Kahn said.

The clients who were shopping on Tuesday said they are grateful that the Salvation Army continues to do the toy giveaway year after year, especially because it helps them give their child something to open on Christmas.

“I appreciate everything they are doing,” Patrick said.

Appointments to shop are scheduled through Friday.