Pittsburgh police doubling up patrols amid threat

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say Pittsburgh police officers won’t be patrolling alone but will be doubling up in response to a statewide FBI alert about “potential threats” against law enforcement.

Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said the action was a precaution following the shooting deaths of two New York City police officers over the weekend. She said having officers partner up on assignments isn’t uncommon amid potential threats against officers.

The FBI in Pittsburgh officially alerted Pittsburgh police over the weekend that a source of unknown reliability reported threats earlier this month to kill “law enforcement officials and white civilians.”

Supervisory Special Agent Gregory Heeb said the information received around Dec. 12 was passed along informally to western Pennsylvania and West Virginia law enforcement agencies before being officially released over the weekend.

