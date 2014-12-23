Salvation Army gives away hundreds of toys

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 1,200 children are getting a special Christmas this year thanks to the Warren Salvation Army.

Six hundred families signed up for the toy donation Christmas program in October. This week, the toys were wrapped for people to pick up.

Besides toys, they also took home boxes of food for the holiday. Salvation Army officials said they saw a slight drop in need this year compared to last year.

Each child received at least three presents this year.

“Toys for Tots helps us fill in the extra need and a lot of this is left over from Toys for Tots and whatever we don’t give out for Christmas we keep for throughout the year if there is a fire or if there is some other special need in the community,” Capt. Dianna Morales of the Warren Salvation Army said.

Morales said the Salvation Army will hold its annual coat drive, which is targeted for the second week in January.