Alleged intruder fatally shot by Pa. homeowner

CALIFORNIA, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in western Pennsylvania say they’re investigating an apparent home invasion that ended with the death of the alleged intruder.

The Washington County coroner says a homeowner fatally shot 37-year-old Emanuel Ladson after he broke into the house through a window early Saturday.

Coroner Tim Warco says the California Borough homeowner confronted Ladson in the kitchen and fired once, hitting him in the chest.

Warco says Ladson fled through the front door and collapsed in the yard. The victim was airlifted to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

California Borough is about 30 miles south of Pittsburgh, where Ladson lived.

