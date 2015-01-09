Huntington Bank in Boardman robbed

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Huntington Bank on South Avenue near Midlothian Boulevard was robbed Friday afternoon.

Police said the robber entered the bank about 4:30 p.m. and demanded money. It is estimated he stole $431. Original reports said $10,000 was stolen, but that information was inaccurate.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 35 and 40 years old, 5′-8″ tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has a mustache and was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and sunglasses.

He showed the teller a note demanding money and also flashed a handgun, Boardman police said. Customers were in the bank at the time.

