Dumbest Idea at the Detroit Auto Show?

DETROIT, Mi. (WKBN) – It’s got to be tough being a Chinese auto maker at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. This is the Super Bowl of auto shows, and the biggest and best auto makers across the planet bring their highest horsepower, most tech-laden steeds of steel and rich hand-stitched leather to reveal on the world stage, on the home turf of America’s mightiest car companies.

So if you are Guangzhou Auto Group (GAC), and you don’t actually even build a car to sell in the US, how can you possibly compete for the attention of nearly a million auto show-goers?

If you are GAC, you don’t build a bigger engine nor layer your interior with more luxurious cow-hides. You don’t build more technology into the dashboard. No, you zig when the big boys zag.

If you are GAC, you bejewel your concept car with something on the inside that no one else has – a fish tank.

The GAC concept SUV on display in Cobo Hall has, right there in the middle of the back seat as a console, an honest-to-goodness fish tank, complete with bubbling water. Thankfully, the fish inside are of the toy, plastic variety, and not your daughter’s “Goldie.”

Press materials distributed by the company at the auto show do not explain why the company thinks this nifty and unique interior feature will set it apart, or how it makes the ride suppler. But it is the only car with a fish tank at the auto show.