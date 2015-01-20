Students arrested for smoking pot on school bus

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Campbell students are facing charges after police say they were caught smoking marijuana on a school bus.

Officers were called about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday to 6th Street and Penhale Avenue in reference to a 14-year-old student smoking marijuana. When police arrived, the bus driver handed over a burnt marijuana cigarette.

A juvenile and another student, whose age was not available, were sitting on the bus together.

The 14-year-old told officers the marijuana belonged to the other student but admitted to smoking it.

Campbell City Schools issued a press releases Tuesday stating that the students involved in the incident do not attend Campbell City schools and were in route to the PACE program for at risk students.

“Because the district of residence for the students is Campbell, we must provide busing for them. This was a self- contained bus of all PACE students,” said Campbell Superintendent Matthew Bowen.

Both students were taken to the Campbell Police Station where they were booked and released to their parents.

