Insurance group: Ohioans’ rates expected to rise in 2015

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio insurance industry trade association says homeowner and auto insurance costs for most Ohioans are expected to increase this year.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a trend report from the Ohio Insurance Institute says the average cost of insuring a home is estimated to be about $830 in 2015. That’s up nearly $30 dollars from last year.

Auto insurance costs are expected to be about $679 a year, up about $14 dollars from 2014.

Despite the anticipated increase in insurance costs, the report says Ohio rates will remain below the national average.

Homeowner insurance rates have been on the rise due to an increasing number of severe storms in Ohio and elsewhere, the report says.

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)