Oscar Mayer Wienermobile slams into pole, snarls traffic

ENOLA, Pa. (AP) – An iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has crashed into a pole in Pennsylvania.

Officials say the giant hot dog on wheels slid off a road and slammed into a pole on Sunday in Enola, near Harrisburg.

No injuries were reported. The front of the 27-foot Wienermobile was damaged. The crash snarled local traffic.

Oscar Mayer has several Wienermobiles it uses to promote and advertise products across the country.

