Oscar Mayer Wienermobile slams into pole, snarls traffic

By Published:
The Oscar Mayer wienermobile crashed in Enola, Pa.

ENOLA, Pa. (AP) – An iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has crashed into a pole in Pennsylvania.

Officials say the giant hot dog on wheels slid off a road and slammed into a pole on Sunday in Enola, near Harrisburg.

No injuries were reported. The front of the 27-foot Wienermobile was damaged. The crash snarled local traffic.

Oscar Mayer has several Wienermobiles it uses to promote and advertise products across the country.

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

