Ryan Allison has been at WKBN since July of 1998. He joined the First News Sports Department in October of 2001 and now serves as the Sports Director for WKBN, WYFX and WYTV.

Allison was born in Warren, Ohio and graduated from Howland High School in 1995. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Telecommunications from Youngstown State University in 1999.

Allison currently resides in Howland with his wife, Nicole, and three children, Owen, Arran and Abigail.

Ryan is an avid boxing fan and loves fantasy football. His favorite part of his job is covering high school football. He’s been an executive committee member of the Mahoning Valley Coaches association since 2009 and is on the OHSAA Media Advisory Committee.

Ryan’s Sports Department has won several Associated Press Awards including taking 1st Place in Ohio for Outstanding Sports Operation in both 2010 and 2011, and 2nd Place in 2012.

You can contact Ryan at rallison@wkbn.com or follow him on Twitter @Ryan_WYTV.