YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-The top-seeded Ursuline Irish made quick work of Grand Valley Tuesday night in Division III sectional semifinals 76-24.

In the second quarter, Irish senior Mark Hughes eclipsed the 1,000-point mark with a free throw. The Wright State commit finished with 16 points on the evening.

Ursuline moves to 18-5 on the season and will host Garfield Friday night.