Oil reps say Ohio tax hike could kill shale business

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio lawmakers are getting both sides of the argument on Gov. John Kasich’splan to raise taxes of shale gas and oil drillers.

The Northeast Ohio Media Group reports that eastern Ohio officials from both parties told the Ohio House Ways and Means Committee Tuesday that the proposed tax hike is needed to pay for growing infrastructure costs created by drilling activity in their area, such as repaving more heavily traveled roads.

But industry representatives said that with oil and gas prices plummeting in recent months, raising taxes now would devastate Ohio’s promising but still-developing fracking activity.

Kasich wants to use the proceeds of the increased taxes on drilling to pay for income-tax cuts.

