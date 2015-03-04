Oil reps say Ohio tax hike could kill shale business

By Published:
Injection well

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio lawmakers are getting both sides of the argument on Gov. John Kasich’splan to raise taxes of shale gas and oil drillers.

The Northeast Ohio Media Group reports that eastern Ohio officials from both parties told the Ohio House Ways and Means Committee Tuesday that the proposed tax hike is needed to pay for growing infrastructure costs created by drilling activity in their area, such as repaving more heavily traveled roads.

But industry representatives said that with oil and gas prices plummeting in recent months, raising taxes now would devastate Ohio’s promising but still-developing fracking activity.

Kasich wants to use the proceeds of the increased taxes on drilling to pay for income-tax cuts.

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s