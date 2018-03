Struthers, OH (WKBN) – The South Range girls basketball team defeated Brookfield, 73-43 Saturday in a Division III District Final Saturday at Struthers Fieldhouse.

The Raiders got off to a quick start and didn’t look back in pursuit of the District Title.

South Range advances to play Chippewa in the Regional Semifinals next Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Cuyahoga Falls High School.