MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is recovering from some minor injuries after a crash in McDonald.

It happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday behind Rossler Transmission on West Liberty Street. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver took a curve too fast, slid off the road and down a steep hill.

Luckily, a tree caught the car and kept it from crashing down the full 150 feet of the hillside.

Troopers said alcohol was a factor in the crash.