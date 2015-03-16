Dairy Queen giving away cones to mark 75th year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is no better way to celebrate Monday’s warmer weather than with ice cream, especially when it is free.

Dairy Queen is celebrating its 75th anniversary with free vanilla soft-serve cones for everyone. However, donations will be accepted to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley. And for anyone who has ever wondered why they can’t make their ice cream taste as creamy, our news crew uncovered the secret on Monday.

“The secret to Dairy Queen tasting so creamy, actually the ingredient is air. You have to have your air pumped just right. People ask if we use a different mix than other Dairy Queens. No, we do not. We all use the same Dairy Queen mix. But the secret is the air,” Cornersburg Dairy Queen owner Christine Smith said.

WKBN 27 First News video journalist Matt Infante also uncovered another secret on Monday at Dairy Queen. How to make the signature curl at the top of the cone.

He said the technique is twisting the wrist just right, making the ice cream form the perfect topper.