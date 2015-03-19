Records: Woman accused of taking baby said she was pregnant

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a Colorado woman whose unborn child was cut from her womb and stolen had been nearly 8 months pregnant with a baby girl.

Police say the baby died. But her 26-year-old mother is expected to survive after 34-year-old Dynel Lane lured her to her home through a Craigslist ad for baby clothes, then stabbed her in the stomach and removed the baby.

Court documents say Lane told her family she was expecting a baby boy and had arranged to meet her husband for a pre-natal appointment on Wednesday, the day of the attack.

In a recording of the call, a woman with a dazed-sounding voice says she has been stabbed and pleads for help.

Lane faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and child abuse knowingly and recklessly resulting in death.

