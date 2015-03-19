Records: Woman accused of taking baby said she was pregnant

By Published:
Assistant Boulder County District Attorney Ryan Brackley speaks with the media following the first appearance of Dynel Lane on Thursday, March 19, at the Boulder County Jail, in Boulder, Colo. Lane, accused of cutting open the belly of a pregnant woman and removing her unborn baby from her womb, had told her family she was expecting a baby boy and had arranged to meet her husband for a pre-natal appointment on Wednesday, the same day of the attack, according to court documents. (AP Photo/The Daily Camera, Jeremy Papasso)
Assistant Boulder County District Attorney Ryan Brackley speaks with the media following the first appearance of Dynel Lane on Thursday, March 19, at the Boulder County Jail, in Boulder, Colo. Lane, accused of cutting open the belly of a pregnant woman and removing her unborn baby from her womb, had told her family she was expecting a baby boy and had arranged to meet her husband for a pre-natal appointment on Wednesday, the same day of the attack, according to court documents. (AP Photo/The Daily Camera, Jeremy Papasso)

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a Colorado woman whose unborn child was cut from her womb and stolen had been nearly 8 months pregnant with a baby girl.

Police say the baby died. But her 26-year-old mother is expected to survive after 34-year-old Dynel Lane lured her to her home through a Craigslist ad for baby clothes, then stabbed her in the stomach and removed the baby.

Court documents say Lane told her family she was expecting a baby boy and had arranged to meet her husband for a pre-natal appointment on Wednesday, the day of the attack.

In a recording of the call, a woman with a dazed-sounding voice says she has been stabbed and pleads for help.

Lane faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and child abuse knowingly and recklessly resulting in death.
(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s