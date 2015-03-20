GM CEO and other executives to be questioned about ignition switches

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – General Motors isn’t done dealing with the massive recall over ignition switches

Attorney Bob Hilliard sued the company on behalf of the people injured and killed because of those switches last July.

The lawsuit against GM claims the car company knew about the defective switches as early as 2001. Although, it didn’t recall any vehicles until last year.

General Motor’s CEO Mary Barra told Congress she didn’t know about the defective switches until December of 2013, which was a month before GM started recalling nearly three million cars and trucks.

A settlement fund was set up by General Motors for the families of 67 people killed in switch-related accidents. Gm has also compensated 113 victims who were injured.


