State lawmakers debate turnpike speed limit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio’s potential move to a 75-mph speed limit would put it in the fast lane among states in the Eastern U.S.

Lawmakers in Ohio’s legislature are debating whether to increase the speed limit from 70 to 75 for all trucks and cars on the Ohio Turnpike and rural interstate highways.

Gov. John Kasich would need to sign off on the idea too. Right now, Maine is the only state entirely east of the Mississippi River that has a 75-mph speed limit.

The speed limit was raised to 70 on the Turnpike in 2011.


