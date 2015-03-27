2015 Caring Scholarship 3rd Runner Up – Anika Dever



3rd Runner Up:

Anika Dever

Trumbull Career and Technical Center

SCRIPT:

Scene 1 – (music fades in)

(Fades in from black, to a snowy outdoor scene and a woman struggling to stay warm without a proper winter coat)

She shivers, and looks at her watch, looking very antsy in the cold in a thin light jacket

A friendly donator walks behind them, laying a jacket around her shoulders, she acts confused, quickly changing to a smile after donator smiles.

Scene 2 –

(Scene changes to a dark/low-lit room that is very dirty, maybe a small apartment, portraying an under privilaged family environment)

(Opens with someone turning on a lamp)

Room is lighter, and someone starts carrying in a mattress. Donatee looks shocked, but smiles and hugs the Donator who had turned on the lamp.

(slow motion on the hugs, and focusing up close on their smiles)

(Voice-over: “A little from you… “)

(music gets quieter in the background)

Scene 3 –

(Scenery changes into a school room with a small child surrounded by other children doing their work)

The child looks disappointed, another kid hands him some school supplies that the child’s family couldn’t afford. They make eye contact, and smile really big at each other, followed by laughing.

Voice over: Can be the world for them. (music lower in the background)

Scene 4 – (screen fades back to black)

(Voice over: Be someone’s world.) (Words type on the screen)

(Voice over: Give what you don’t need.) The Youngstown Area Goodwill Industry types at the bottom of the screen, and then it fades out, as a clip of a child hugging a Donator fades in and back out. (Music fades out)