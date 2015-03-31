Child finds bodies of parents cut by chainsaw in Pa.

A child found the bodies of his parents inside a home in Huntingdon Valley, Pa.

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say two people were found dead in a Philadelphia-area home after a boy reported finding his parents with cuts from a chain saw.

Montgomery County prosecutors and Lower Moreland Township police say they are investigating one of the deaths as an apparent homicide. They did not comment on the other death.

They said in a news release that a juvenile reported finding his parents unresponsive and “with lacerations from a chain saw” shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Prosecutor Kevin Steele tells The Lancaster Intelligencer-Journal that a chain saw was found in the home.

A police spokesman says he had no further information.

Autopsies were scheduled Wednesday at the county coroner’s office. The names of the dead were not immediately released pending notification of relatives.

