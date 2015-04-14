Youngstown City Schools moving to classroom hours instead of days

YOUNGSTOWN (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District now goes by the number of hours students must be in class, instead of days.

The Board of Education and district officials held a hearing on Tuesday to let the public know about the new policy. Because of the switch, students will not have to make up the 11 snow days from this past winter, because the district will have exceeded the 1,001-hour state requirement by the end of the school year.

Assistant Superintendent Karen Green said this is a better plan.

“We still meet our minimum requirement for instruction and we are not making up snow days at the end of the year. I think students benefit because they are able to stay in school longer and have more instructional hours,” Green said.

The school district’s policy switch will be in effect for the 2015-2016 school year.

The Ohio Department of Education recently changed the formula for the school calendar from the number of days to the number of hours. That gave districts flexibility when it came to making up snow days.


