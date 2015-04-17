Naloxone doses arrive in Trumbull County



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The fight against heroin continues in Trumbull County and on Friday, new resources arrived to help save lives and hopefully lead people to help for their addiction.

Since Feb. 1, 33 people have died from overdoses in Trumbull County. Eight of those came in just one week and that sent law enforcement, health care professionals and lawmakers scrambling into action.

“We are working with our local health department, sheriff”s department, local police departments,” State Rep. Sean O’Brien, D-Bazetta, said.

O’Brien is one of those helping lead the charge. On Friday, 100 doses of Naloxone arrived from the office of Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

It is a lifesaving drug that can reverse an opiate overdose if it is given in time.

“The more we have and the sooner we can get it out and put it in the right hands, the better off we are and the more lives we are going to save,” O’Brien said.

Seventy of the Naloxone kits will be given to law enforcement officers and the other 30 are at the Trumbull County Health Department, ready for families.

“People coming in for the kits for their family members are coming in because they have overdosed more than once. And there is that big fear, especially now with the heroin that is out there today,” Kathy Parrilla of the Trumbull County Health Department said.

Parrilla said the drug already has saved two lives. And the goal after that is treatment.

“It is to give them that second chance. To give them that ‘aha’ moment to where they will actually seek treatment. And that was what came of our reversals,” Parrilla said.

But the drug is expensive. The 30 kits that already have been distributed this year came from a grant.

These latest kits help, but Parrilla said more will be needed.

“We would definitely be looking to ask for more funding. That is definitely our biggest obstacle at this point,” Parrilla said.