Do-it-yourself car repairs soon could be illegal



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The lobbying group for 12 of the largest automakers, called the Auto Alliance, is asking the federal government to make it illegal for people to work on their own car, especially if electronics are involved.

Each year, car technology gets more complicated.

“The safety restraint system, including your seat belt and everything like that, are all wired in,” Tyler Parsons, a technician for Audio Extreme in Boardman, said.

That is why the Auto Alliance said it is becoming more dangerous for people to work on their own car or take it to some third-party garage.

“It is scary knowing what you are doing. I could not imagine not knowing what you are doing and then attempting something of that magnitude,” Parsons said.

The Auto Alliance wants to add to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and stop people from tuning the cars because it is intellectual property of the automakers. Parsons agrees with automakers that tinkering with a car’s computer could lead to failure in steering, brakes, seat belts and other safety features.

“I know that if I crash, I would really like an airbag to save my life. And without an interface or the right tools and equipment and know-how, it has the possibility to malfunction,” he said.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said that while it could be a safety issue, the federal government should not force people to take their cars to dealerships.

“People should have the right to get the electronics on their car repaired at any auto place they want to go, not just to GM, but to a guy that has a shop in Youngstown,” Brown said.

The provision is not even up for a vote in Congress. The U.S. Copyright Office is taking public comment until the end of this month and is expected to decide if they will issue a new rule this summer.

“Obviously the copyright law of 100 years ago, 10 years ago, five years ago, might not have predicted something like this,” Brown said. “This stuff changes so fast that the number of people that know how to keep up with it and fix their own cars and if they can figure out their electronics and do it themselves, then more power to them.”