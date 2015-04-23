Reports say Comcast plans to drop $45B Time Warner Cable bid

NEW YORK (AP) – Media reports say Comcast plans to drop its $45.2 billion bid for Time Warner Cable after pushback from government regulators.
Bloomberg News and the New York Times both cited unidentified people with knowledge of the matter in their reports.
Bloomberg said Comcast may make an announcement as soon as Friday.
Comcast and Time Warner Cable declined to comment.
